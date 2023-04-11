Charlamagne Goes After Dalai Lama for Viral Video Kissing a Child: ‘They Don’t Got No Child Services in Tibet?’

Radio host Charlamagne tha God went after the Dalai Lama over a highly controversial video of him kissing a young boy that went viral this week and led to condemnation.

The exchange happened on the Tuesday edition of The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne, co-host DJ Envy and comedian Aida Rodriguez.

“I saw them say that’s Tibetan culture. That people stick their tongue out as a sign of respect. But ain’t nobody saying that you gotta ask the little boy to suck your tongue. That’s a whole different ballgame,” Charlamagne said.

“It exposes a whole world of stuff that a lot of people don’t get to see,” Rodriguez said. “…That triggers me. I got my own issues. So I just thought that was inappropriate.”

Charlamagne said “inappropriate” was an understatement.

“The Dalai Lama wanted to get sucked by a little boy. You should call it what it is,” Charlamagne said.

“He apologized and said that, you know, he jokes like this all the time,” DJ Envy added. “But what’s funny about that, what’s funny with asking a young boy to suck your tongue?”

“The kiss on the lips. That’s not a relative of yours. That’s not your child, you know what I mean? And then, to just stick your tongue out. ‘Suck my tongue,'” Charlamagne added. “It’s an 87-year-old man talking to a kid who’s so young that they had to blur his face out, and then you put out an apology. It’s just a simple apology. Like that’s just normal behavior?”

“They don’t got no child services in Tibet?” Charlamagne joked.

As the conversation continued they discussed the repercussions of his actions in Tibet.

“I guarantee you he probably does that when the cameras are off, you know?” Rodriguez theorized.

“Absolutely, and nothing’s gonna happen to him. I’m actually shocked that he apologized. Cause I mean, he’s apologizing cause he’s responding to the backlash on social media. There’s no uproar going on in his country, right?” Charlamagne said.

“No, he’s gonna come back with one of his philosophies. ‘In order to have big life, you must suck old man’s tongue,'” Rodriguez said, imitating the Tibetan accent.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

