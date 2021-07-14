Charlamagne Tha God named Joe Biden “Donkey of the Day” on his radio show, saying the president didn’t go far enough with his latest remarks against voter suppression.

The Breakfast Club host devoted part of his Wednesday program to Biden’s speech on the subject in Philadelphia, noting how the president called out the “ongoing assault on voting rights,” and blasted Republican efforts to limit ballot access as “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” Charlamagne said he was “glad” Biden spoke to this issue, but added, “if we keep hearing things like ‘democracy is at stake,’ then dammit, Democrats need to act like it, and I still don’t think they’re acting like it.”

“He’s still not going hard enough and he’s still being delusional about how to stop this problem,” Charlamagne said. “Why does he think that the same people who are clearly for voter suppression would EVER vote for the For The People Act or the John Lewis Voting Rights Act?”

Charlamagne went on to accuse the GOP of spearheading voter suppression, then called for Democrats to overcome their congressional opposition by getting rid of the filibuster. Biden has spoken in favor of reforming the filibuster before, though he has not indicated support for its total abolition.

Biden did not mention ending the filibuster during his remarks, so Charlamagne asked himself “I wonder why?” He answered his own question by saying Biden “can’t do it without calling out people in your own party like [Senators] Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ),” both of whom are against ending the filibuster.

Charlamagne the rolled audio of Republican lawmakers privately commenting on how Manchin and Sinema are keeping the filibuster afloat. He then pronounced both senators as “problems” while demanding to know “why didn’t you call [them] out, Joe Biden?”

Watch above, via Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM.

