Charlemagne Gives Skip Bayless ‘Donkey of the Day’ For Tweet About LeBron James’ Son: ‘You Don’t Play With People’s Kids’

Skip Bayless is receiving backlash for a tweet regarding LeBron James’ son, which even has Charlamagne the God defending the 17-year-old, Bronny James.

On Monday, a video from Uninterrupted on Twitter began to circulate showing Bronny James dunking during a basketball game as fans cheered in the stands.

Posters run in the fam 👀 🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/73ZdiVMhw4 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) August 15, 2022

Bayless tweeted hours later, saying, “Hey, Bronny … impressive. But your dad would’ve dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though.”

Hey, Bronny … impressive. But your dad would’ve dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 16, 2022

Bayless, who has been known to steeply criticize LeBron James, received stark backlash from followers who considered it too far to target the player’s son.

Skip addressed the issue on the Monday night edition of Undisputed.

“I look back at my tweet and I said, I didn’t intend this as criticism. I intended it as a commentary on what I saw,” Bayless said before further comparing Bronny’s form to his father’s.

During Tuesday mornings Breakfast Club radio show, Charlemagne declared Skip the “Donkey of the Day.”

“The media frenzy around LeBron started at 17. So he’s been in the spotlight getting that kind of critique around the same age, but I don’t remember him getting that kind of critique from grown professional sports commentators,” Charlamagne said.

“Skip, when he gets to the NBA, I feel like Bronny’s fair game. But right now, he’s a 17-year-old kid in high school. Does your hate for LeBron James run that deep that the kids have to get it too?” he continued.

He added, “Listen, you can say what you want about adults because you’re a grown-ass man, all right? Talking about other grown-ass men. So when it comes down to it, you gonna have to handle your handle if one of those men stepped to you.”

Charlamagne even warned Bayless that he might be in trouble with Jame’s wife, Savannah James, over his comments on Bronny.

“See you don’t play with people’s kids. All right. You’re unleashing a different level of smoke when you mess with people’s children. All right. And it might not be LeBron. Savannah might run down on you.”

He concluded, “Leave people’s kids alone. All right. You mess with people’s kids, they will unleash hell on you and destroy your world. Scorched turf. I’m telling you now, when it comes to my children, I will smile in my mugshot. All right. That’s why I don’t understand why Skip Bayless would play with that man’s kids like that. Why does your brain even work that way? And yes, it was just a critique of a dunk, but don’t even look my kids way until you have to!”

Listen above via The Breakfast Club.

