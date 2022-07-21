Charles Barkley Admits He ‘Might Have to Resign From TNT’ if He Were to Join LIV Tour

Charles Barkley may be looking to make a drastic career move in the coming weeks if he accepts a position on the broadcast team for LIV golf.

Barkley has previously stated that he was going into talks to LIV but this is the first time he’s discussed walking away from his current tv contract.

Speaking with Gary McCord on his SiriusXM radio show, Barkley broke down his thought process behind meeting with the group.

“Chuck, let me ask you a question,” McCord said. “You wanted to quit when you were 60. So you could go play golf. Now you got your new swing and you’re gonna go fishing and enjoy retirement. And now you’re gonna talk to a tour about doing their broadcast. Now, do you need the money? Why are you thinking about doing this?”

“Hey, I don’t need the money. I need to kinda — I need the kinda money they throwing around though,” Barkley laughed.

As the conversation continued he said, “When you look at some of the numbers that these guys are getting and at the numbers they’re throwing around, I would be foolish not to take the meeting. So I — it is gonna be interesting.”

“How would that change your involvement with your current gig on TNT or would it?” co-host Drew Stoltz asked.

“I don’t know anything. I don’t know if TNT would let me do it, to be honest with you,” Barkley said.

“You have, God knows how many corporate clients…Now you would have to get a lot of money from LIV because I’m assuming a lot of those sponsors would go away. Correct?” McCord asked.

“Correct. Well, I don’t know. Uh, I’m assuming some of ’em would go away, but I am a — that’s why this whole thing is fascinating for me to give up — ‘Cause like I say, I have no idea how TNT is going to respond. I don’t even know if they’ll let me do it,” Barkley added. “I might have to resign from TNT.”

Barkley is set to play in the LIV Tour Pro-Am event next week at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Listen above via SiriusXM PGA Radio.

