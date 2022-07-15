Charles Barkley Reveals He’s in Talks to Join LIV Golf Tour As Part of Their Media Team: ‘You Always Gotta Look At Every Opportunity That’s Available’

TNT sports analyst Charles Barkley seems to be keeping all his options open when it comes to the future of his career.

Speaking with the guys of The Next Round show, Barkley was asked about a rumor that the LIV golf tour had reached out to potentially poach him for their broadcasts.

“You’ve always been super honest with us,” co-host Ryan Brown said. “I’m about to put you on the spot here because you love golf. You know, I love golf and there is this rumor I’ve heard from a couple people in the golf world that the LIV tour is coming after you as like a face of their media, like an analyst or something like that. Is there any truth to that or is this just rumor?”

“I’m gonna meet with LIV,” Barkley confirmed.

“Oh, so there is some truth to it,” Brown replied in shock.

“To be always transparent and honest. Um, they called me and asked me, would I meet with them? And I said, yes. Nothing is imminent,” Barkley said. “I actually don’t know everything they want from me or what they technically want me to do. But you got to always look at every opportunity that’s available. So to answer your question, it’s a hundred percent yes, I’m gonna meet with LIV.”

Barkley had previously expressed his wish to secure one of the mega-paychecks LIV was handing out to players who joined the tour. Telling podcast host Pat McAfee back in June, “They said, Phil Mickelson got $200 million and Dustin (Johnson) and Justin (Thomas) got $150 million.”

“Hey, for $150 million,” Barkley joked, “I’ll kill a relative, even one I like.”

Listen above via The Next Round Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com