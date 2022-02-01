Charles Oakley Rips ‘Fat Slob’ Charles Barkley For Criticizing Current NBA Players: ‘You Ain’t Taking Care Of Yourself To Talk About Somebody’

New York Knicks legend Charles Oakley doesn’t think Charles Barkley has a right to criticize current NBA players because he’s overweight.

“He talks too much,” Oakley said of the TNT analyst on The Breakfast Club. “Back then you didn’t talk, now you talking cause these young kids all care about you. I see you on TV talking stuff and you a fat slob. You ain’t taking care of yourself to talk about somebody.”

Oakley then revealed he’s still not over a physical altercation he got into with Barkley more than 20 years ago. “He violated code,” Oakley explained. “He violated code when he tried to hit me on my cheek. I don’t play like that.”

Oakley said he doesn’t care if more than two decades have passed by since his tussle with Barkley, he’s still upset. “It don’t matter,” he explained. “I still gotta pay, so he still got to pay.”

Even though Oakley is clearly still bothered by their altercation, he’s not looking for an apology from Barkley. “It is what it is. I mean, I don’t need an apology from him, he ain’t nobody.”

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

