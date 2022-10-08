Charlie Crist Goes OFF on DeSantis Over Civil Rights In Closing Days of Governor’s Race: ‘He Wants to Be a Dictator’

Former Florida Governor Charlie Crist told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “wants to be a dictator,” and attacked DeSantis on a litany of civil rights issues.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Crist about the “threat to freedom” that he believes DeSantis embodies. Crist obliged by slamming DeSantis on abortion, voting rights, and LGBTQ+ rights.

While DeSantis is polling comfortably ahead of his Democratic challenger, Crist concluded his rant with some trash talk about the upcoming election, saying of his rival’s presidential ambitions “hasn’t gotten math because 22 comes through for 24 and it’s 34 days away.”:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: What can you share about the threat to freedom? On my show, I call Florida “DeSantis-stan.” That’s what he’s trying to turn it into. It is alarming to hear about the fight for freedom. CHARLIE CRIST: Well, you’re exactly right. He calls Florida, he did in his State of the State address back in the spring, that we’re the freest state in America. We’re the least free state in America because of DeSantis. You know, he wants to be a dictator, let’s face it. And he wants to have his decision imposed upon others, doesn’t really care about the will of the people, doesn’t care about their freedom, doesn’t care about a woman’s right to choose, doesn’t care about who people choose to love of their own volition, doesn’t care about minorities and their right to vote. I mean, it’s one thing after another. It’s almost like he goes to bed every night thinking, “What group can I punish tomorrow for my political gain in order to gain the Republican nomination for president in 24?” Well, I got news for him: 2022 is first. And he hasn’t gotten math because 22 comes through for 24 and it’s 34 days away.

Watch above via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com