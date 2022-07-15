Charlie Kirk Urges Republicans to Defy the Federal Government: ‘They Betrayed Us’

Charlie Kirk made an eerie call to action to his audience during a recent podcast episode.

On Friday’s installment of The Charlie Kirk Show, he lashed out at Republican politicians sending out endless streams of emails asking for more donations. Kirk insisted they had been given enough money and now was the time to “govern.”

He didn’t stop there. He insisted he was “done with the excuses,” urging followers to ignore President Joe Biden. “He’s had his turn. We played the game.” Kirk was adamant that in order to save the country, we needed strong Republicans to rise up, “build the Keystone pipeline, deport illegals, build the wall.”

Then in one final desperate plea, he asked Republicans to defy the federal government:

KIRK: What do you do when something good and beautiful is being destroyed in front of you? Do you wait till the next election? Do you write a press release? Do you sit on your hands? Do you go donate an urgent rush, triple match alert to some Republican Senator who does nothing, or do you act? Do you storm the classroom or do you wait for your Captain to tell you to do that — 77 minutes later? I’m telling you right now, Republicans better get their act together. They have no idea. The game that’s being — happening all around them. And you play a role in that. You gotta keep the pressure on and you know what? Stop all of a sudden saying, ‘Well, I guess we have a good governor!’ Defy the federal government! Build the future we wanna live in because they betrayed us! Time for us to build something meaningful.

Listen above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

