CNN host Chris Cuomo on his SiriusXM show Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo Tuesday clarified his remarks made on Monday that he doesn’t like what he does “professionally,” stating, “I love where I am.”

“I don’t like what I do professionally. I don’t think it’s worth my time,” Cuomo stated Monday on his radio show.

On Tuesday, though, he backtracked.

“It’s not true. I never said it. I never meant it,” Cuomo stated Tuesday (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The CNN host then issued high praise for his employer, in light of testing positive for the coronavirus.

“I have never been in a better position, professionally, than I am in right now,” Cuomo said. “They’ve been so good. They’ve been so supportive of me in ways I could never have imagined. … I’ve never had a group of people professionally care about me the way they have shown. I’ll never be able to repay them, but I’ll try hard to do so. I’ve never been more grateful. I’ve never been on a better team.”

Cuomo further shared that he signed a “long-term” contract with CNN, adding, “I love where I am, I love the position that I’ve been given, and I love who I’m doing it with.”

“Those are all matters of fact for me,” Cuomo stated. “No place has ever been better to me. No place has ever given me the opportunities that [CNN president] Jeff Zucker has.”

Grappling with the more significant inquires of life, Cuomo did share with listeners the questions that arise in this time of high contention between the press and those who they cover.

“It is frustrating to do this job in an environment where people are not interested and open,” Cuomo said. “It is hard to practice journalism when people are so intent on believing what they want to believe for political advantage. It makes you question: is it worth the effort? Can I make a difference? Can I personally make a difference? Is the way I’m doing this working?… I love where I am. I love what I do.

“That doesn’t mean it isn’t frustrating. I don’t think it’s ever mattered more than it has during that administration.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]