Chris Cuomo Stops SiriusXM Show to Talk to Police: ‘Sorry About That… Some People Don’t Know How to Act’

Chris Cuomo paused his Sirius XM radio show on Thursday morning to speak to his “friendly neighborhood police.”

After the show came back from a break, Cuomo’s producer hosted the show for six and a half minutes, explaining that she did not know where Cuomo was. When he returned to the air, he explained that he had to talk to police officers.

“Sorry about that, had to see my friendly neighborhood police because some people don’t know how to act,” he said. “Anyway, so everything is good.”

Cuomo did not elaborate on the incident. He has been making headlines this week following his indefinite suspension from CNN, which could explain any extra attention he has received from his neighbors.

It would not be the first time the CNN mainstay has had problems with a neighbor.

In April 2020, while Cuomo was infected with Covid-19, a Long Island bicyclist confronted him for being outside amid his battle with the virus.

“Sometimes he’s scary stupid,” the 65-year-old man, who asked to be referred to as David, told The New York Post. “I just looked and said, ‘Is that Chris Cuomo? Isn’t he supposed to be quarantined?’”

Cuomo later slammed the bicyclist on his SiriusXN program.

“I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat-tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bullshit to me, I don’t want to hear it,” Cuomo said. “I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth.”

In August 2019, Cuomo also had a spat with a man who confronted him at a Shelter Island bar, erupting on him after he called the Italian-American host “Fredo.”

“Punk-ass bitches from the right call me Fredo,” Cuomo told the man, who claimed he thought the host’s name was Fredo. “My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN. Fredo is from The Godfather.”

“They use it as an Italian aspersion. Any of you Italian?” he continued. “It’s an insult to your fucking people. It’s like the N-word for us.”

At one point Cuomo told the man, “I’ll fucking ruin your shit. I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs like a fucking punk.”

The host was taken off the air after the New York state attorney general’s office revealed just how involved he was in assisting his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), as he faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to the recently released batch of texts and transcript, Cuomo participated in strategy sessions as an adviser to his brother and even sought “intel” on a report on the former governor prior to its publication.

Mediaite obtained CNN’s full statement on the matter:

The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense. The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.

The embattled CNN anchor publicly addressed his recent suspension for the first time during the Wednesday edition of his radio show, saying, “It’s embarrassing. But I understand it.”

