Colin Cowherd Defends Charles Barkley Exploring Opportunity with LIV Golf, Says There’s A Lot of ‘Pearl Clutching’ Going on Amongst Critics

Commentator Colin Cowherd is rushing to support Charles Barkley’s potential move to LIV golf.

A clip circulating Twitter, posted by Awful Announcing’s Brandon Contes, features Cowherd on the latest episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd chatting about the subject.

Barkley and several others who have made the move to LIV Golf have been questioned on the ethics surrounding the Saudi-backed start-up, citing the kingdom’s many civil rights abuses.

Cowherd, seemingly downplayed the concerns of critics, saying, “The company that owns you, you don’t really know. You’re not a trained journalist. I’m kind of a journalist, but I don’t know what everybody does at every company I’ve worked at.”

“I go to the store. I like eggs, bread. The products I buy, I don’t know who’s on the board. I don’t know their every mood. I got six kids. I got a life. Do you have to be a Washington Post journalist for every company you use? If you create a great product I’m in,” he professed.

The one exception Cowherd would make to this philosophy, he said, would be for former President Donald Trump.

“Now I maybe read something at some point. I’m not going to be staying at Trump hotels. Gonna put my foot down on that. No, thank you. I thought he was beyond a disruptor,” Cowherd said. “I thought he was dangerous and toxic for America. And that’s not an anti-conservative, anti-Republican opinion. I’d vote for a Republican tomorrow if I liked him.”

“I mean, it’s not that I don’t occasionally take a stand, but you can’t ask everybody to be a trained journalist. You like what you like. If you like Tesla, if you like a Snickers bar, do you have to go to the board and figure out all their political, their family history?” he added.

“In the end, there’s been a lot of pearl-clutching about LIV golf. And I do think there will be some pushback. Phil Mickelson will have a few — maybe heckler here or Greg Norman — that comes with it. But it’s very predictable when something is new and something is different and it disrupts tradition, people freak out,” Cowherd concluded.

Barkley himself has blasted critics of LIV, telling Dan Patrick earlier this week, “They’re worried about civil rights in Saudi Arabia. That kind of gives me a chuckle. I say you don’t worry about civil rights of people here in the United States?”

Listen above via The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

