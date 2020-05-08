Conservative talk show host Dennis Prager complained that he can’t use racist terms to describe black people anymore to his viewers and got absolutely destroyed for it.

“I’m going to start a movement to change the name Native Americans — not to mock Native Americans but mock people who change names all the time,” Prager said Friday morning. “How many names have blacks gone through in my lifetime? Colored? Negro? African American? Black? Four different titles for the same human being.”

“You know the NAACP is still the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People,” Prager continued. “And then African American — that changed, too. Does that have a dash, hyphen, or not. I don’t remember what was connoted by having a hyphen or not.”

The condemnation was swift and thorough:

as always, dennis prager can say whatever he wants. if he wants to go up to a bunch of dudes and ask about “colored folks” no one is going to stop him. but, *if he’s going to do that*, he should be ready to square up. https://t.co/ZgIA8R4DrZ — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) May 8, 2020

Recall that “Negro” isn’t the n-word Prager wants leave to use, ahem, liberally. https://t.co/gGr0iFXMy4 — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) May 8, 2020

Dennis Prager, my fellow Jew…

Put this one know the list for Elul and Yom Kippur.

Not okay and not helpful. https://t.co/8An3ukFSER — Michael W. Twitty (@KosherSoul) May 8, 2020

Dennis Prager looks, sounds, and acts like every ridiculous “greedy villain” stereotype you see on TV. Incredible. https://t.co/8NVQR09yNy — Carlos Maza 🌹 (@gaywonk) May 5, 2020

Why do we have to call him Prager? What was wrong with shitbag? What was wrong with “a cancer with glasses?” https://t.co/RZjWbVIQSX — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) May 8, 2020

Dennis Prager is the guy who goes to a Mexican restaurant and when the waiter says “hola!” he goes home and blogs about how it’s anti-American — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) May 8, 2020

This isn’t Prager’s first time using racist slurs. In February, he defended using a slur against Jewish people by wishing he could say the N-word.

“The left has made it impossible to say the N-word any longer,” Prager replied to a caller in February. “That’s disgusting, it’s a farce. It’s the only word that you can’t say in the English language.”

He’s also been called out for saying the coronavirus shutdown is “the greatest mistake in the history of humanity.”

