comScore

Conservative Radio Host Dennis Prager Laments Departure of Racist Terms in Worst Way Possible

By KJ EdelmanMay 8th, 2020, 3:30 pm
Want to avoid video ads? Subscribe to Mediaite+

Conservative talk show host Dennis Prager complained that he can’t use racist terms to describe black people anymore to his viewers and got absolutely destroyed for it.

“I’m going to start a movement to change the name Native Americans — not to mock Native Americans but mock people who change names all the time,” Prager said Friday morning. “How many names have blacks gone through in my lifetime? Colored? Negro? African American? Black? Four different titles for the same human being.”

“You know the NAACP is still the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People,” Prager continued. “And then African American — that changed, too. Does that have a dash, hyphen, or not. I don’t remember what was connoted by having a hyphen or not.”

The condemnation was swift and thorough:

This isn’t Prager’s first time using racist slurs. In February, he defended using a slur against Jewish people by wishing he could say the N-word.

“The left has made it impossible to say the N-word any longer,” Prager replied to a caller in February. “That’s disgusting, it’s a farce. It’s the only word that you can’t say in the English language.”

He’s also been called out for saying the coronavirus shutdown is “the greatest mistake in the history of humanity.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: