Cowboys Radio Personality Makes ‘Retirement’ Claim About NFL Draft Pick That Backfires Horribly

Sports talk shows are often filled with broken promises and empty threats. Case in point, Thursday when Dallas radio personality Bob Sturm stated on his Twitter that he would retire if the Cowboys drafted offensive tackle Tyler Smith with their round one selection.

If they take Tyler Smith in Round 1, I will submit my retirement papers. #WinWin https://t.co/AhM6paHJRN — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) April 28, 2022

Obviously, the football gods took offense to this, granting Sturm’s wish as the Cowboys drafted the Tulsa tackle, putting the radio host in the hot seat.

And true to his word, Sturm announced his “retirement” shortly after the pick on his Twitter account.

It was a great run, guys. Love you. https://t.co/dLKCuLxVLf — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) April 29, 2022

The unofficial announcement led to a few responses from colleagues, including one from fellow Dallas reporter, Mark Followill, inviting him to Mexico.

“Say the word, amigo,” Sturm replied to the invitation.

The retirement was short-lived however as the Cowboys personality went back to analyzing the pick, citing many issues with their new tackle.

And this one was troubling. pic.twitter.com/CKPRZBADsY — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) April 29, 2022

But the backfired promise did gain him some publicity as several news outlets (like us here at Mediaite) picked up the story quickly.

It seems the Dallas staple doesn’t plan to stop talking about the Cowboys anytime soon but did poke a little more fun at the unfortunate chain of events.

Ask someone who didn’t retire. 😂 https://t.co/9o3n4RjmOG — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) April 29, 2022

