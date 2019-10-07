Mediaite founder and ABC chief legal analyst Dan Abrams tore into MSNBC analyst Neal Katyal and others who have said impeachment of Donald Trump is required under the Constitution.

“This is a guy who is a legal scholar … then he makes a statement that is totally untrue, and I think it undermines his credibility as an analyst,” Abrams said.



Abrams referred to a tweet by Katyal last week where he said impeachment of Trump is “constitutionally required,” following disclosures about Trump’s conversations with Ukraine.

Waking up to all of this new evidence. Shows impeachment constitutionally required. Damning and sad. This is just the first week of the investigation. Trump’s factual defense has already collapsed. https://t.co/WU4V1tHwyo — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 4, 2019

“There is no such thing as a constitutional requirement to impeach,” Abrams noted, laying out what the Constitution puts forward about the mechanisms for impeachment.

“Impeachment is not mandatory, it is not constitutionally required,” Abrams said on SiriusXM’s The Dan Abrams Show.

Abrams also took issue with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Robert Reich saying there’s a “constitutional duty” to impeach Trump, but argued these are essentially expressions of opinion about the subject of impeachment.

“It is critical to remember that impeachment is a political process,” Abrams said. “People are confused about impeachment, and people like Katyal are going to confuse them more.”

Listen above, via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com