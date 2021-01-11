Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams warned on his SiriusXM program Monday the odds of President Donald Trump getting impeached would increase if he pardons people involved in the Capitol mob riots.

The president has come under criticism for his response to the mob of his supporters that stormed the Capitol. Multiple reports said he was initially pleased watching it unfold, something one Republican senator confirmed. It’s unclear what he could do going forward, but there’s been a question of whether he would pardon supporters who were there.

Abrams raised that question on The Dan Abrams Show, on SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel: “One of the things I’m concerned about is that he is going to consider pardoning the folks who committed these crimes on the Capitol.”

“I think that if he does that, that might actually push Senate Republicans to convict him,” Abrams continued. “Let’s assume for a minute he gets impeached this week. And then the Senate can’t sit until the 19th of January, and on the 19th of January the president ends up pardoning these folks from the Capitol. I think that could actually get him convicted.”

