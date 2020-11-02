Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams said on his SiriusXM show Monday that “it now seems clear that the president and his allies are preparing a strategy to cheat.”

“In one case, they’re already executing on that strategy. In other cases, the president is preparing for it,” he said.

Abrams brought up the report from Axios that said President Donald Trump “has told confidants he’ll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he’s ‘ahead'” even before full results come in.

“I don’t care if you support Trump or if you support Biden, you should be offended by the idea that maybe your vote won’t count,” he said. “This is the equivalent of two teams in a baseball game — you finish in the top of the ninth inning, and the visiting team says, ‘That’s it, it’s over… We’re ahead 6-5. And it’s just not fair that the home team gets a final at-bat. You know after all they’re at home…. We think it’s time to end the game.’ That’s what we’re talking about here. This isn’t about election fraud. This is about counting the votes as authorized by the United States Supreme Court. This isn’t a close call.”

Abrams stressed that he was not suggesting all — or even many — Republicans are taking this tact, just the president and his allies. In particular, he called out Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller for his comments about how, if the president happens to be ahead on election night, Democrats are “going to try to steal it back after the election.”

“What? The new standard is… you have to stop counting votes?! That has never been the standard! Because President Trump wants to try to cheat?” Abrams continued.

He emphasized that Trump could absolutely legitimately win the election, and that if Trump wins the electoral college and loses the popular vote, Democrats are going to have to accept it. But he added, “What I will not be doing is supporting the president’s efforts to cheat.”

