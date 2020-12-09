Mediaite founder and ABC chief legal analyst Dan Abrams discussed the complaint filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on his Sirius XM show Wednesday, calling the lawsuit an “absurd” attempt to overturn the election and not a case with any hope of being taken up by the Supreme Court.

As Law & Crime covered earlier, the Texas suit seeks to invalidate the election results in the swing states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The case has been heavily criticized by a long list of legal experts for both the extreme remedy it is seeking and for several outlandish claims, like the assertion that President-elect Joe Biden’s chances of overcoming President Donald Trump’s early lead in those four states as “less than one in a quadrillion.”

University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck noted that lawsuits between the states were within the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, but they did not automatically accept all such cases. Vladeck was adamant that the nation’s highest court would not grant the required “leave to file,” but nonetheless called the lawsuit a “dangerous, offensive, and wasteful” stunt.

Abrams took a similar view, noting on his radio program that conservative talk radio host and Trump supporter Rush Limbaugh had said there was “optimism out there” about the president finding a way to prevail in this election.

“That’s the problem,” said Abrams. “Let me be clear, the Supreme Court is not going to take the Texas case. Trump is not going to win the Texas case. It’s an absurd lawsuit…it’s not happening!”

“I’m worried that we’re sort of in this purgatory now,” continued Abrams, “where you’re giving this false hope to these people, who, many of them appear to be on the edge already. It’s over!”

Listen above, via Sirius XM.

