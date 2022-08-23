Dave Portnoy Calls Right-Wing Commentator Alex Stein a ‘Piece of Sh*t’ in Heated Twitter Battle Over Deleted Barstool Video

The President of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, is now in a heated Twitter battle with right-wing commentator Alex Stein following the removal of one of Stein’s videos from Barstool’s Twitter account.

The debate began on Monday evening. Barstool Sports posted and then removed a video from Stein talking about Las Vegas and gambling.

Stein, whose known as a right-wing commentator, creates videos where he travels to different city councils and confronts locals about political topics in the form of sketch comedy.

In this particular video, Stein posed as an upset tourist, visiting Las Vegas. He addresses the Las Vegas City Council, saying he lost an insane amount of money gambling and accuses the city of targeting weak and vulnerable men.

Barstool Sports tweeted out the video with the caption “This is every man who spent a weekend in Vegas.”

It garnered almost 950,000 views before the tweet was mysteriously deleted.

Stein took to Twitter to voice his frustrations over the videos removal. He said, “It’s so cute that @barstoolsports is owned by @stoolpresidente who is accused of the most heinous things but they are too afraid to keep my content up.”

The “heinous things” Stein referred to was most likely accusations of sexual assault against Portnoy, which he has repeatedly denied.

It’s so cute that @barstoolsports is owned by @stoolpresidente who is accused of the most heinous things but they are too afraid to keep my content up pic.twitter.com/2u0Wt9uXqK — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) August 23, 2022

It didn’t take long for Portnoy to respond. He claimed the video had been deleted because Barstool is owned by a gambling company and Stein speaks against gambling in the video. Portnoy them blames the entire mistake on an employee, @stoolsalesguy, who apparently was left in charge of the company’s Twitter account.

Portnoy wrote, “Buddy shut the fuck up. We are owned by a gambling company. We’ve had roughly 9000 training sessions not to post shit like this cause regulators don’t like it. @stoolsalesguy was too busy chewing gum and posted it without watching it. Go back to whatever hole you crawled out of.”

Buddy shut the fuck up. We are owned by a gambling company. We’ve had roughly 9000 training sessions not to post shit like this cause regulators don’t like it. @stoolsalesguy was too busy chewing gum and posted it without watching it. Go back to whatever hole you crawled out of https://t.co/tdxjDf2g5Q — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 23, 2022

Portnoy then declared war, vowing to oversee Stein’s “demise.”

I fucking hate this guy @alexstein99 and will now actively root for his demise. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 23, 2022

The move, was even endorsed by Representative Dan Crenshaw, who retweeted the message.

The Twitter feud only escalated from there. Portnoy felt his hatred for Stein could use some explanation.

Literally the only thing we don’t do is make “problem gambling” jokes so he took it down. Not a hard trade for 500 million. I didn’t even know who this clown was or that the vid existed till he tagged me talking shit and getting personal. So yeah I fucking hate his guts. And let me clarify why I hate @alexstein99 I hate losers who make everything political on both sides. @stoolsalesguy posted his video without watching it all. It started going viral so Gaz went back and looked again. When he watched full vid he saw the gambling stuff.

Literally the only thing we don’t do is make “problem gambling” jokes so he took it down. Not a hard trade for 500 million. I didn’t even know who this clown was or that the vid existed till he tagged me talking shit and getting personal. So yeah I fucking hate his guts — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 23, 2022

He then tweeted another video of Stein harassing abortion supporters at the Texas State Capitol. “This guy? Anybody who does this is a piece of shit. I don’t care what side of any issue you’re on if this is how you conduct yourself you’re a POS. I already apologized slightly to @stoolsalesguy for not researching him before responding. Ill never mention @alexstein99 again,” he vowed.

This guy? Anybody who does this is a piece of shit. I don’t care what side of any issue you’re on if this is how you conduct yourself you’re a POS. I already apologized slightly to @stoolsalesguy for not researching him before responding. Ill never mention @alexstein99 again https://t.co/hhPFyIGqOP pic.twitter.com/t2lxyAWpVm — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 23, 2022

He even shared screenshots of direct messages Stein was sending him as the fight continued.

Stein, on his own Twitter account, posted a direct message from Portnoy from earlier Monday night, asking him to appear on his podcast the following day.

Is @stoolpresidente too scared to have me on his podcast? Dave invites me on and then runs away like a little _____. pic.twitter.com/F7YWTF4yVT — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) August 23, 2022

Both Stein and Portnoy declared victory in the Twitter battle just before midnight.

I think it’s safe to say that once again you came up short tonight my dude @stoolpresidente pic.twitter.com/jZqYUKSuw1 — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) August 23, 2022

Goodnight everybody. Good clean knockout tonight. Nobody beats the champ. Nobody. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 23, 2022

