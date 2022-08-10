Dave Portnoy Defends Oklahoma Football Coach Who Resigned for Using a ‘Racially Charged Word’: ‘Ludicrous Story’

Dave Portnoy and two of his Barstool Sports colleagues defended University of Oklahoma wide receivers coach, Cale Gundy , following his resignation for using a “racially charged word” during practice.

Gundy resigned on Sunday after being on the OU staff since 1999. He made the announcement on Twitter and explained the situation that led to his decision.

“I owe it to Sooner Nation to be transparent about what led to this decision,” Gundy wrote. “Last week, during a film session, I instructed my players to take notes. I noticed a player was distracted and picked up his iPad and read aloud the words that were written on his screen. The words displayed had nothing to do with football.“ “One particular word that I should never—under any circumstance—have uttered was displayed on that screen. In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading and, as soon as I did, I was horrified. I want to be very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; it wasn’t even intentional. Still, I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, no matter my intentions.”

OU’s head football coach, Brent Venables, accepted the resignation and said in a statement, “This is not acceptable. Period. Coach Gundy did the right thing in resigning.”

Monday statement from head football coach Brent Venables: pic.twitter.com/grSwj3YlPC — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 8, 2022

On Monday’s edition of the podcast, Barstool Rundown, Portnoy was joined by Brandon Walker and Dave Williams to discuss the move.

Portnoy began explaining the circumstances of Gundy’s removal, saying, “This is — if I’m understanding it right, a ludicrous story. And it doesn’t excuse the word, but if he literally does it — unless… Am I missing something here?”

Walker chimed in to say, “I don’t think you’re missing anything. The thing about it is intent has to matter in this world. Right? You have to mean something that you say. I mean, he picked up a guy’s iPad, read it. That was on the iPad. I don’t think there’s a player on that team that wants that coach to leave.”

“I don’t think there’s a player on that team that ever played for him that wants that coach to leave. And I don’t know if it’s like pressure from the top, some university people — cause, you know, college — people that work at colleges can be stupid as shit. I don’t know if it’s pressure from the top is making him leave or whatever it is. But I — it seems like a massive overreaction to a human mistake,” he added.

Portnoy then tossed the conversation to Williams who said, “He should’ve dug his heels into the ground and said, ‘Fuck that, I’m not going anywhere.'”

“He resigned Dave,” Walker pushed.

“If he’s doing it on his own, you can’t really feel bad for him. It’s a crazy reaction. There has to be, you think, things going on behind the scenes here,” Portnoy replied.

Listen above via Barstool Rundown.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com