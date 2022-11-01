‘Dear Lord Yes!’ Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper Says Elon Musk ‘Bullsh*t’ on Pelosi Attack Will Absolutely Spread and Derail Truth

The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that Twitter chief Elon Musk “spewing misinformation” about the attack on Paul Pelosi will definitely spread and derail discussions of the true facts.

Self-styled Chief Twit Musk responded to a tweet from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ripping Republicans over the attack on Paul Pelosi by sharing an outrageous conspiracy theory from a fringe website, which he eventually deleted after blistering backlash.

On Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Klepper if Musk’s actions compound the epidemic of misinformation and its effect on the country, and Klepper’s response was an emphatic yes:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Does it, look Elon Musk buying Twitter, literally spewing misinformation last night? Does that make it harder? I mean, your trip out there in a way is to show us people not accepting facts so we can’t agree on a set of facts, so how do you actually come together on issues? Does Elon Musk himself personally spewing misinformation about the Pelosi attack, and what that could lead to in the future, make it harder for us to actually come together ever as a nation? JORDAN KLEPPER: Dear Lord, yes! Elon Musk sending that out to 111 million people? I already see myself having the conversation a week and a half from now because that’s all you need. What happened with Paul Pelosi is frightening, and to engage with the idea of is our rhetoric and the way we talk about people, is this actually hurting somebody? That is a hard conversation to have. And the one thing Americans don’t want to have is hard conversations. So if you give them some sort of bullshit lifeline that you can put in front of this hard conversation, then you don’t have to ever have the hard conversation. And out comes the richest man on the planet, and he throws bullshit out there. And guess what? It’s the lifeline that everybody can grab. Now instead of having the hard conversation of like, there is somebody being hit with a hammer because of the rhetoric around this person that we’re spewing right now. And if you can say, well, but I heard this other thing. Well, then, then we never have to have that conversation. And that’s the conversation I’m going to be having weeks from now. It’s what happened after January 6. What happened after every moment of reckoning. It’s this. The misinformation space is filled with escape hatches for real conversations.

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show.

