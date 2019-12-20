Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney spoke with Mediaite founder Dan Abrams, where he compared the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani to a “runaway beer truck.”

“At this point, Rudy Giuliani is something between a dumpster fire and a runaway beer truck. I don’t know how you explain the actions of somebody like that,” the New York congressman told Abrams on SirusXM’s The Dan Abrams Show.

“It’s amazing because just a few months ago Giuliani got shamed into not going to Ukraine because it would be too political damaging,” Abrams said. “Now he’s in the middle of an impeachment proceeding, and he feels emboldened to go to Ukraine.”

Maloney said there’s very few ways to explain Giuliani’s actions except through what President Donald Trump and his allies are trying to accomplish, arguing Giuliani is trying to muddy the waters in impeachment proceedings.

“To see it in the terms of the consequences … you’re continuing to solicit foreign help, you’re continuing to advance conspiracy theories to justify criminal investigations. That’s what they’re doing. And then they use that to assert some false equivalence about what happened in 2016,” Maloney said.

“I do believe there’s going to come a day when all these folks will be have to be accountable for what they’ve done,” Maloney continued.

