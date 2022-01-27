Dr. Fauci Tells Fox News Evidence Leans ‘Very, Very Strongly’ Towards Covid Being a ‘Natural Occurrence’

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that there is overwhelming evidence that Covid-19 was a natural occurence and not a lab leak.

“Well, we always have to keep an open mind on this,” the nation’s top doctor on infectious diseases said to Dr. Marc Siegel on SiriusXM’s Doctor Radio. “But if you talk to the real card-carrying molecular virologists — they feel that the evidence and the circumstances weigh very very strongly that this is a natural occurrence.”

Fauci explained Covid most likely happened naturally from animal to human. “In the sense jumping from an animal species, a bat, maybe to a intermediate host, to a human,” he said. “Very similar to what was proven to be the case with SARS-CoV-1 as well as with MERS. With the bat to the camel to the human.”

Fauci however did not close the door on Covid being a lab leak. “You always have to keep an open mind that it could have been something that had been put into a lab to be studied and perhaps leaked out. But most, if not all, of the real card-carrying virologists feel that it was a naturally occurring, out of the environment from an animal to a human.”

