Elie Mystal Goes OFF on ‘White MAGA Bigoted Southerners’ in Screaming Rant Mocking Herschel Walker

Justice Correspondent for The Nation Elie Mystal told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah his rather unkind translation of ex-footballer and Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s pre-debate expectations game.

Walher recently told an interviewer that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock “is going to show up and embarrass me at the debate Oct. 14th, and I’m just waiting to show up and I will do my best.”

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host played Walker’s remarks for Mystal, and asked for his take.

To a clearly amused Obeidallah, Mr. Mystal performed an impersonation of Walker that ended at screaming volume, then explained the dual messages — one for the media, and one for “these white MAGA, bigoted Southerners” Walker hopes to woo:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Okay. So that Herschel Walker talking about the debate with Senator Warnock. He actually gave us the date October 14th. He like pimped the date there to make it exciting for people. So what’s the game here in our last 2 minutes? Herschel Walker really lowering the bar, guy who won the Heisman who got Pro Bowl in the NFL. You got to learn a lot of plays to do that. You got to know a lot. It’s not a game. ELIE MYSTAL: “I’m just a poor country senatorial candidate who isn’t that smart and doesn’t know a lot about a lot of things. But what I do know is that I should be your senator so I can represent you in Congress, even though I don’t know stuff like a nice suit would know because apparently suits have brains now. I don’t know a lot of stuff, but I know that I should be your senator so I can vote exactly like Mitch McConnell tells me to vote. Because I’ve just told you I am too stupid to figure it out for myself!” That is that is the game plan. And it’s going it’s doing two things right. It’s one, the obvious kind of old school, lower expectations. As long as he doesn’t drool, or even if he does drool, as long as he doesn’t trip over his own drool, he will be like, oh, Walker exceeded expectations. Right? So that is just part of his the media horse race game. But the other thing is to remind these white MAGA, bigoted Southerners that, “Don’t worry, they’re not electing a black man that’s going to be able to think for himself, that he is too stupid to do anything but vote in the way he is told to vote by his white superiors.” Two things with one dumb-ass press conference.

