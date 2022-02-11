Performing in front of an estimated 97 million viewers would seemingly make anyone nervous, even hip hop legend Eminem.

Eminem is set to perform the 2022 Super Bowl halftime at SoFi Stadium alongside Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar.

I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!@NBCSports @Pepsi @NFL @RocNation #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/zn1wfJdhp2 — Dr. Dre (@drdre) September 30, 2021

“Do you understand how big this stage is?” Sway Calloway asked the rapper on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning.

“Imma tell you it’s fucking nerve wracking,” Eminem candidly replied. “It’s fucking nerve wracking. There’s nothing more final than live TV,” he added. “If you fuck up, your fuck up is there forever.”

Perhaps adding to his nerves, Eminem explained the production of the performance they have planned is even more involved than he anticipated. “When the whole thing started going down and we were like, ‘Okay, this might be actually serious.’ I was trying to envision what Dre. might do,” he said. “I was thinking like, yeah, that’s dope that all of us are gonna rap together, right, and that kind of thing, but I didn’t expect the production to be like this.”

Watch above via SiriusXM.

