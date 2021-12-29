‘I Have Zero Memory of Any of It’: Erick Erickson Hospitalized After Getting Hit in the Head With a Golf Club

erick erickson

Photo via Erick Erickson on Facebook.

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson shared a wild story on Wednesday that he’s recovering from a head injury that sent him into a partially-amnesiac state.

Erickson explained that he received a set of Parsons Xtreme golf clubs this Christmas, and he took his son to the driving range to try them out. Erickson said he was standing behind his son to help him with his swing, but he got too close and was clonked in the head by a club:

Erickson took his followers on a journey through his hazy recollections of what happened next:

Erickson explained how he went back and forth between coherence and having difficulty recalling who he was and why he was in the hospital. He said that he’s doing better though, announcing there’s “no fracture, no bleeding, no swelling.”

Here’s the Instagram picture Erickson seemed to be referring to:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erick Erickson (@ewerickson)

