Conservative radio host Erick Erickson shared a wild story on Wednesday that he’s recovering from a head injury that sent him into a partially-amnesiac state.

Erickson explained that he received a set of Parsons Xtreme golf clubs this Christmas, and he took his son to the driving range to try them out. Erickson said he was standing behind his son to help him with his swing, but he got too close and was clonked in the head by a club:

I got a set of @pxg clubs for Christmas. I took my son to the driving range yesterday. From there, my memory kinda breaks down. I was helping my 13yo with his swing and stood behind him, but too far forward. He took a 2″ divet out of my scalp on the forward swing. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 29, 2021

Erickson took his followers on a journey through his hazy recollections of what happened next:

I woke up last night in bed and assumed I was still fighting the stomach bug from two weeks ago or had had a bit more bourbon than I should have two nights ago. Nope. I spent all yesterday in the hospital getting scanned, stitched, etc. I have zero memory of any of it. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 29, 2021

At this point, I distinctly remember getting hit. I remember arguing with the nurse at the hospital that I couldn’t get a CAT scan because my wife doesn’t want any cats in the house. That’s all I remember. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 29, 2021

My wife says the PA came in and said, “Oh, it’s that asshole from radio” followed by “Let’s go Brandon” and he listens every day. Two of the nurses too are fans apparently. I don’t remember any of this. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 29, 2021

Erickson explained how he went back and forth between coherence and having difficulty recalling who he was and why he was in the hospital. He said that he’s doing better though, announcing there’s “no fracture, no bleeding, no swelling.”

Brains are weird. My son tells me I was hitting the @pxg clubs amazingly. I found a picture I posted on Instagram of being on the driving range. I don’t remember any of that. Mostly better today. Still can’t really remember yesterday though. No fracture, no bleeding, no swelling — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 29, 2021

Here’s the Instagram picture Erickson seemed to be referring to:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erick Erickson (@ewerickson)

