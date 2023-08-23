Fox Post-Debate Host Sean Hannity Says He’s Not Going To ‘Waste Time On Chris Christie’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity announced he won’t give any post-debate coverage to Chris Christie, who has been a harsh critic of Donald Trump.

As one of the most blatantly pro-Trump opinion hosts on Fox News, Hannity has expressed significant disdain for Christie as the former New Jersey governor has been one of the most strident anti-Trump candidates in the GOP primary. Hannity will hold his Fox News show after the network finishes hosting the first 2024 Republican primary debate. But on his radio show, Hannity told his producer, Lynda McLaughlin, that he refuses to consider “wasting time” on Christie or Asa Hutchinson, another Trump critic who’ll be on the debate stage.

“I do the post-debate show at 11,” Hannity explained. “I’m not putting all the candidates on. Like, I’m not wasting time on Chris Christie. He’s not a candidate to me. And Asa Hutchison.”

Asked if he would call Christie, “a distraction,” Hannity answered, “I call Chris Christie a liberal media mob darling because he basically spends all of his time in every interview bashing Donald Trump. And they love that. They love when a Republican will do their dirty work for them…Chris Christie will never be president. I promise you.”

Hannity went on by doubting Hutchinson even registers with most people.

Watch above via Fox News.

