Glenn Kirschner Rails Against ‘Injustice’ of Trump ‘Playing Golf And Holding Hate Rallies’ Not Going to Jail With Jan 6 Rioters

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah it’s a “deep injustice” that former President Donald Trump “is playing golf and holding hate rallies” instead of going to jail with other January 6 defendants.

As rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6 continue to go to jail for their crimes, Trump has yet to even be charged, despite copious and consistent chtter suggesting he will.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Kirschner about how Trump has managed to avoid the same fate the rioters have found themselves facing:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: What they were doing. There’s no denying it. When you read the reporting about it, some elements of the indictment I went through, they believe with every fiber of their being, being, that they were doing this for Donald Trump, that they believe the election was stolen because Donald Trump told them it was stolen, that they were being called there for January 6 because Donald Trump tweeted be there on January 6. It’s going to be wild. And they said, Kelly Meggs, one of the defendants in a Facebook chat which is in the indictment, said he’s calling us to the Capitol on January 6. He wants us to make it wild. Yes, sir. We’re going to D.C.. Yes, sir. And they’re doing what he wants. They’re not going there and doing this if Donald Trump doesn’t lie about the election or call me on January 6. How, for the life of us, is Donald Trump not a defendant in this trial? GLENN KIRSCHNER: I don’t know, Dean. And that is a deep injustice at play in America right now, right. The boots of the insurrection, the people who Donald Trump lied to, convinced their vote had been stolen, and then ordered them to attack the Capitol. And we now know, courtesy of the J. 6 public hearings, that he knew they were armed and he wanted to facilitate them being armed when they marched on the Capitol. So he told them to take down the metal detectors. They are being held accountable. They’re being tried, convicted and imprisoned. And Donald Trump is playing golf and holding hate rallies. I mean, if that is not a deep injustice at play in America right now, I don’t know what is. And we haven’t seen one minute of accountability visit the command structure of the insurrection. The suits of the insurrection. Only the boots of the insurrection. And that is not right.

