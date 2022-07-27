‘Go F*ck Yourself!’ UFC Chief Dana White Snipes at Critics Who Blasted Him for Giving a Podcast Host a $250k Gift While Paying His Fighters Peanuts

UFC President Dana White is firing back at critics who say he’s been underpaying his sport’s athletes.

Speaking with Pat McAfee for the Tuesday edition of The Pat McAfee Show 2.0, White was asked about a recent viral video that showed him gifting friend and Full Send podcast host Kyle Forgeard $250k for his birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Forgeard (@kyle)

“First of all, all these people on the internet — go fuck yourself. I spend my money however the fuck I want to spend my money. Mind your own fucking business!” White said bluntly.

“If you look at what Kyle and the NELK Boys have done, as far as Howler Head, and a lot of other things that they’ve done, those kids have never asked me for anything, ever. Never asked me for anything. And they couldn’t be better people,” he praised.

“Kyle has done so many things for me and believe me, the $250,000 that I gave him for his birthday does not cover the amount of things that that kid has done for me. So don’t count other people’s money and mind your own fucking business,” White warned.

“Somehow you became an asshole when really it was one of the nicest friends gifts I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” McAfee replied.

“A lot of this is driven by the scumbag MMA media — so what happens is, they act like there’s this massive safe here at the UFC offices that says fight or pay on it and I go in there and I just grab whatever I want outta the fight or pay. Of course not — you fucking pieces of shit. This is money that I actually have made over an entire career and I will spend it however the fuck I want!” White yelled.

McAfee began to question why White had become such a contested figure in the MMA world.

“You’re at the top of the totem pole, especially in the MMA world, you would think they would appreciate you though cause you’re putting on fights like every fucking weekend at this point, right?” McAfee pushed.

“They all get to work. They all have jobs,” White replied. “First of all, no promoter in the history of the world has done what we have done, you know? When you talk about fighter pay, we’re the only promoter in the history of the world ever that pays people more than what they’re actually contracted to make. And that’s every single fighter on the roster makes more than they were contracted to make. Fighter pay has gone up and all this. I don’t even want to get into this shit.”

Listen above via The Pat McAfee Show 2.0.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com