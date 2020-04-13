New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confided in radio host Howard Stern that he’s cried in recent days over the coronavirus death toll in his state, commenting, “I can’t get past the death numbers.”

On SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Monday, after Stern asked, “Have you cried during this crisis?” Cuomo replied, “Yes.”

“I can’t get over the death numbers every day. I can’t,” he continued. “And I can’t rationalize it. And I can’t say that New Yorkers were heroic — and the healthcare workers have been heroic and have done great work — and we saved every life that we could because the healthcare workers were great.”

“I can’t get past the death numbers,” Cuomo declared. “There’s nothing that abates that pain.”

During the interview, Cuomo also revealed that he hasn’t drank “a drop” of alcohol since the crisis started.

“Are you drinking at all?” questioned Stern. “Do you have booze at night? What about booze to unwind a little?”

“No. No. No drinks. Nothing,” Cuomo insisted. “Not a drop since this started. Nothing. Not a beer.”

“This is 24 hours a day and I’m not going to be in a compromised position,” he explained, adding that he’s “at that age where you have a couple glasses of wine, you feel it the next day.”

“And I’m not going to be diminished now. I wouldn’t do that,” Cuomo concluded.

