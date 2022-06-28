Hannity Claims ‘Abortion Is Not Illegal’ in Michigan, But Congressman Tells Him, ‘No, It Is Illegal in the State Right Now’

Sean Hannity said on his radio show on Tuesday he’d “bet his last dollar” that abortion won’t become illegal in Michigan, but he was promptly told by a congressman from the state, “No, it is illegal in the state right now.”

Speaking with Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), Hannity took issue with inaccurate claims about the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which struck down a constitutional right to abortion. Instead, the court left the matter to states, rather than individuals to decide.

A handful of people have inaccurately suggested the court’s decision makes abortion illegal nationwide.

“They’re also lying to everybody, because abortion is not illegal,” Hannity stated. “It’s not going to be illegal in your state of Michigan. I’d bet my last dollar that’s not gonna be the case. Am I wrong?”

“No, it is illegal in the state right now,” Walberg replied. “In 1931, Michigan passed one of the first anti-abortion laws.”

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit at the state supreme court in an effort to block the implementation of the 1931 law. Walberg explained the Republican-controlled legislature is prepared to do legal battle over the issue.

“She can’t change the law by herself,” Walberg stated.

