‘Incomprehensible’: Hannity Joins Mark Levin Protesting Removal of AM Radio in Electric Vehicles As ‘Direct Hit’ To Conservatives

Fox News’s Sean Hannity is the latest conservative media powerhouse to allege car manufacturers are deliberately making electric cars without AM radio accessibility as a hit to the right, which has long used talk radio as one of its key platforms.

Radio host and fellow Fox News host Mark Levin made the same warning, calling the move an “attack.”

Electric cars and even some hybrid models are being manufactured without AM radios due to electrical interference with the vehicles’ operating systems.

According to Axios, this interference could create “annoying buzzing noises and faded signals.”

“Let’s talk about radios for a minute,” Levin said on his radio broadcast last Friday. “Ford is the latest manufacturer that says, the future production of cars will not include the AM platform… BMW has said it. Others have said it because it interferes with something or other. They finally figured out how to attack conservative talk radio.”

Hannity recently spoke with Fox News Digital about the phasing out of the AM radio band.

“It’s incomprehensible to me,” Hannity said, noting how customers are looking for more options when it comes to vehicles, not less. “It’s not complicated to put in a radio system that allows you to have AM FM, Sirius XM, or the ability to plug in your own music from your own phone.”

“This would be a direct hit politically on conservative talk radio in particular, which is what most people go to AM radio to listen to,” Hannity said. “So is there a political component to it? Certainly feels like it.”

Hannity told Fox News Digital that since radio licenses are issued federally it was the responsibility of Congress to “protect that which they oversee, and they shouldn’t have a political agenda associated with it or behind it.”

