Hannity Suggests Assassinating Putin: ‘Cut the Head of the Snake off and You Kill the Snake’

Sean Hannity called for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin on his daily radio show Wednesday.

Putin ordered troops into Ukraine a week ago following a months-long buildup of personnel and equipment.

Russia began bombarding Ukrainian cities last Thursday, and fighting has now been reported in the country’s major cities. Both civilian and military casualties have been confirmed.

Sending U.S. troops to fight the Russians would likely result in a global nuclear war. NATO countries instead are sending arms into Ukraine as it fights a war it did not ask for.

Hannity opined on Wednesday that the situation could be resolved if Putin were simply assassinated.

“What we really need in this crisis, more than anything else, is a worldwide condemnation,” Hannity told his listeners. “And it’s a simple new rule that if you invade an innocent sovereign country, and you kill innocent men, women and children, you don’t deserve to live. That’s the bottom line.”

He added, “‘Well, Hannity, we have an executive order that prohibits assassination of foreign leaders,’ and I’m like, ‘You cut the head of the snake off and you kill the snake”

Right now the snake is Vladimir Putin,” Hannity said.

The executive order Hannity was referring to was signed by President Gerald Ford in 1976, and prevents anyone in the U.S. government from engaging in such an assassination attempt.

Also on Wednesday, Hannity suggested that NATO jets should strike a massive convoy of Russian forces headed toward Kyiv.

He reasoned that if no one took credit for the hits, perhaps it could avert a war.

“You know, if we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe NATO might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “And then nobody takes credit for it, so then Putin won’t know who to hit back.”

