‘He’s Gonna Get Got’: MSNBC Analyst Predicts Trump is Going Down for Election Crimes in Georgia

MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump’s apparent attempt at a reputation rehab won’t help him avoid jail.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Kirschner about Trump’s recent appearances on friendly media outlets.

“He was on, yesterday, Fox News, he was on a Fox News podcast, Newsmax, he’s talking about immigration,” Obeidallah said, and added that it seems like “they are trying to rehabilitate his reputation.”

“They let him lie about the election, they don’t ask too many questions about January 6th . how does that strike you as a former prosecutor, seeing this effort here in front of us to try to turn the page on an attack on our Capitol?” Obeidallah asked.

“Yeah, you know it’s upsetting in the extreme, but I’m going to say, justice is coming,” Kirschner said. “Because everything I see out of the New York District Attorney’s office, every indicator is there moving toward an indictment.”

“Everything I see out of the Fulton County DA in Georgia impresses the heck out of me, they’re going to move toward an indictment because the crime itself is caught on a recorded phone call,” he continued. “All of the evidence supporting all of the elements of those Georgia election crimes are really proved by that phone call.”

“I believe Merrick Garland is the right man for the moment, he’s going to bring federal charges, I believe, against Donald Trump. So you know what? Let him go on his reputation rehabilitation tour all he wants. He’s gonna get got. I’d bet a Buck on it,” Kirschner concluded.

