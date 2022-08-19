Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Relied on ‘Ghislaine Maxwell Type Person’ To Recruit New Girls to Playboy Mansion

Former Playboy models Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt reveal Hugh Hefner hired a “Ghislaine Maxwell-type” recruiter to get new girls to become playmates.

The girls appeared on the Tuesday edition of the Juicy Scoop podcast to talk about their time at the Playboy Mansion.

According to Newsweek, the conversation quickly turned to the frequent use of drugs at the mansion, particularly Quaaludes.

“You know what? And at some point the Quaaludes just stopped and I don’t even know when that was or why that was or anything,” Marquardt said.

“I feel like it was around like 2003, 2004. I feel like it’s cause we didn’t have a girl in the group who was like a recruiter anymore,” Madison added.

Podcast host, Heather McDonald asked them both if by “recruiter” they were referring to someone who would bring new girls to the mansion.

“Yeah. Like a Ghislaine Maxwell-type person,” Madison said unfazed.

Maxwell was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring alongside sex offender and disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein, to sexually abuse minors.

McDonald probed, “When someone recruits somebody like how do you sell me on it? Like, let’s say I’m the cute girl at the party. And Hefs like, ‘Hmm she’s attractive,’ and he says it to the recruiter. How does the recruiter like then come to me?”

“She was a really fun person with like a fun personality, so she could easily just go up to anybody and be like, ‘Oh, Hey, wanna drink? Wanna hang out, blah, blah, blah.’ And then just escalates from there. After somebody’s been drinking,” Madison said calmly.

“You offer somebody to come behind the velvet ropes and drink for free with your bottles, unlimited bottle service and dancing with Hef,” Marquardt added, referencing that the recruiter would work at clubs or at parties.

She continued, “Like it’s really, it’s exciting and it’s fun and you’re behind the velvet ropes and everybody’s looking in, and you’re like one of those people that are there, like VIP and stuff.”

Listen via Juicy Scoop.

