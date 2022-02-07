Radio legend Howard Stern is confused and frustrated by NFT’s.

NFT (AKA non-fungible tokens) are unique tokens used to represent the ownership of unique digital items. Unlike Stern, celebrities from Emenem to Gwyneth Paltrow to Jimmy Fallon are owners of NFT’s.

And more.

“I don’t even understand what an NFT is,” Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show. “It’s so stupid I don’t even know how to say it.”

“It’s a digital representation of something,” Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers tried to explain. “It’s the only one that will ever be created. No one will ever be able to get their hands on the original,” she said.

“What are you buying?” Stern replied in bewilderment. “My head’s going to explode — it’s insane. I don’t know what they’re talking about. Like I’m old school,” he replied.

Stern then said the entire thing sounds like a scam. “Before I got into radio I used to sell real estate on the moon,” Stern jokingly said. “What are you talking about? This sounds to me, again, I hate to sound like an old fool but it sounds like you buy this and you sell it to another sucker.”

“I don’t even understand how you make money with it,” Stern continued in complete confusion. “I don’t understand it. I’ll be honest. I’m not comprehending. Farting in a jar and selling it I understand. That I get. I get something for that, but this makes zero sense to me.”

Listen above via SiriusXM.

