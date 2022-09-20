Howard Stern Begs His Audience to Vote ‘Morons’ Like Marjorie Taylor Greene Out of Office: ‘It’s Like Having an Imbecile Represent People’

Radio host Howard Stern took to the airwaves to push his audience to register to vote in order to push “morons” out of office, specifically Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

On the Tuesday episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show he urged people to register for voting as part of National Voter Registration Day.

Stern began discussing how America doesn’t have a monarchy system thanks to the Revolutionary War.

“For those of you who have some semblance of intelligence on the Revolutionary War. They wanted to — most of the morons in this country, again, we have a lot of morons. They went and fought with England. And then what did they do right after the big war? Where so many people lost their lives against England. They said, ‘Well, let’s make George Washington king. And he said, ‘You shitheads, you stupid morons. We’re gonna have democracy. You’re gonna be the king and queen, if you wanna be, we’re gonna give you the votes. That’s what we just thought about you dummies,'” Stern began.

“And this is what the problem is. As much as I love America, we gotta allow the dummies their vote,” he added.

“Those dummies had other dummies. That’s what happened. They kept having dummies,” Cohost Robin Quivers chimed in.

He advised his listeners to register to vote in preparation for November’s midterm elections.

“Get rid of morons like that Marjorie Taylor Greene. She called the gestapo, gazpacho. I mean, well, it’s like having an imbecile represent people. I mean, it’s just unbelievable. And if you’re, and if you’re an imbecile and you know, I’ve spelled out what an imbecile is in today’s world, do not register to vote!” Stern said.

“There’s nothing you can do,” Quivers laughed.

“Yeah, there’s two things you could do — either register to vote or not register to vote. The same dummies who wanted George Washington to be king are the same dummies today. It’s about 40% of the country who want — they want Vladimir Putin. They want Nazism. They want Vladimir Putin. They want an authoritarian leader. They want an end to democracy,” Stern concluded.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com