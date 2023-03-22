Howard Stern Blasts MSNBC Obsessive Coverage of Trump Arrest: ‘They Were Going F*cking Berserk’

Radio host Howard Stern blasted MSNBC for what he deemed obsessive coverage of the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.

On the Wednesday edition of the The Howard Stern Show, the SiriusXM host discussed the story, which has dominated the news cycle in recent days.

“I was watching MSNBC, they were going fucking berserk with, you know, Trump potentially being arrested,” Stern told his co-host Robin Quivers.

“These indictment possibilities,” Quivers remarked.

“Oh my God. It’s the same discussion over and over again,” Stern said. “They go, ‘It’s very possible that President Trump will be indicted according to…”

“And then they all come on the air and they’re all discussing whether or not Trump’s gonna be indicted. I go, ‘You know what? Why don’t you sit tight and wait and see instead of like, speculating?'” Stern said.

Quivers compared the coverage to a sporting event with all the predictions and anticipation.

“That’s right. You don’t have to speculate. This is what my problem is with those news shows,” Quivers said. “They treat politics like sports, you know? When something like the Super Bowl is coming up, you have two weeks to discuss what’s gonna happen in the Super Bowl.”

“Listen, they gotta fill 24 hours a day. They got plenty to do,” Stern said. “But, you know, it’s crazy. The thing I love is that everyone is talking about Trump, Trump, Trump. And… yesterday was the day he was gonna be arrested, but Trump is the one who said he was gonna be arrested, and they all believe him that he was gonna be arrested.”

“He drummed up the news again. I said, I guess people are happy because he’s back and he’s telling them what stories to cover every day,” Quivers joked.

“He doesn’t know what’s going on,” Stern said.

Listen above via Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show.

