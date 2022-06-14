Howard Stern Destroys Phil Mickelson and Other Saudi Tour Defectors: They’re ‘Selling Out’ to ‘Real Pieces of Sh*t’

Howard Stern is calling out Phil Mickelson and other golfers who took part in the LIV Tour, a controversial event with backing from Saudi Arabia, for “selling out.”

Stern blasted Mickelson for making a reported $200 million to participate in the event, citing Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations and the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“They’re selling out,” Stern said Monday on his SiriusXM show about Mickelson and other athletes participating. The PGA Tour previously handed down suspensions to Mickelson and numerous others over the LIV Tour.

Stern ripped into Saudi Arabia and the use of celebrities to improve the image of the controversial regime there.

They’re real pieces of shit and they got a lot of money so it allows them to be pieces of shit on a big level. Normally, if they didn’t have oil there, you wouldn’t hear from these guys, you’d never know what they believe, they’d be talking to a sheep and a camel. But they, unfortunately, have so much money that they can spread their diseased brain power all over the world and now they wanna start a golf tournament, not a tournament, a league.

Stern played audio of Mickelson addressing the controversy, insisting to reporters that he does not condone any human rights violations.

“I don’t condone human rights violations. I don’t know how I can be any more clear,” Mickelson said in audio played by Stern.

“But I’ll put up with it for $200 million,” Stern joked.

Stern also issued a perhaps not-so-joking warning to his listeners, known for interrupting newscasts and sporting events to yell into cameras, “baba-booey!” Don’t do that at a LIV event, Stern said.

“By the way, at a LIV tournament, do not yell out baba booey because they’ll chop your fucking head off,” he said.

Watch above via SiriusXM.

