Howard Stern Floats Theory That Trump Offered to Sell ‘Everyone’s Nuclear Secrets’ to Russia for $50 Billion

Howard Stern suggested former President Donald Trump may have been trying to sell state secrets to other countries while in office.

During the Monday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the host discussed a story he had heard on MSNBC’s Way Too Early with Jonathan Lemire, alleging Trump may have moved top secret documents from Mar-A-Lago to Bedminster, New Jersey in 2021.

Stern posited that the reason behind the movement of documents could very well have been the selling of state secrets to foreign countries. He shared three theories as to why Trump would be capable of such behavior.

“One [theory] based on the dude I know, even when he got in office, he couldn’t believe he was in office. When those Russian ambassadors came to visit him — If you remember early on in his administration, he started showing them top secret documents, like saying, ‘Can you believe I have access to this shit?'” Stern said.

He continued, “I think he was trying to prove to the Russians, like, ‘I’m really in control here. I’ve got top secret papers.’ Meanwhile, he’s showing to them to Russians. So one of it is just like to prove that he was president in a way he doesn’t even believe it. That’s the most safe explanation.”

The other possible explanations, according to Stern, are far more nefarious.

“This is a guy who badly wants to do business with Russia and Saudi Arabia. Imagine if he says to them, ‘Look, man, let me give me a couple of billion dollars. And I’ll show you like where France keeps their nuclear weapons,'” Stern said.

“Then the third is a straight out, ‘Hey, you guys wanna buy this from me? I mean, I can sell it to you, Russia for like, you know, $50 billion. This is what you’ll have. You’ll know everyone’s nuclear secrets.’ I mean, who the fuck knows,” he added.

“You know, that’s just the way he rolls. I don’t even think he has any idea what’s in those documents. He just wants them. He just wants them,” Stern concluded.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com