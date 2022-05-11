Howard Stern Misses ‘Old School Republicans Where They Didn’t Want to Invade Your Private Life’

Radio host Howard Stern admits to missing the “old school Republicans” during a recent episode of his show.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, Stern, and co-host Robin Quivers began discussing the potential for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Quivers said, “These religious zealots get to tell you whether you can have an abortion, or whether you can marry the person that you love. They will soon be telling you that it’s mandatory for you to have children with some guy you don’t want to have children with.”

“This is what the Supreme Court becomes,” Stern said. “This is what Republicans become. Nazi, Taliban, no matter what you call them. This decision is pure evil. Our men should be told that if they get their girlfriend pregnant, they will be responsible for child support if she can’t get an abortion.”

“That will change some opinions real fast,” Stern said.

“There’s no rules for men in this thing,” Quivers added.

“I wish the Republicans would go back to being old school Republicans, where they didn’t want to invade your private life,” Stern said. “They’ve gone rogue and completely unhinged and latched on to the religious right agenda.”

He continued, “They cut school funding, they cut welfare, they cut social services but they want to give you more unwanted children. There’s no money to take care of these unwanted children and they’re a mess.”

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.

