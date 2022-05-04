Howard Stern Rages Against ‘F*cked Up Hollywood’ for Not Treating Will Smith the Same as Dave Chappelle’s Attacker: ‘They Should All Be Ashamed’

Howard Stern says the way security handled Dave Chappelle‘s attacker during his show last night is the same way the Oscars should’ve handled Will Smith.

During the Wednesday episode of The Howard Stern Show, he expressed his frustration over the attack on Chappelle.

“I hate to say it but I’ve always thought, I told you I used to do live — America’s Got Talent. I always thought it’s these live shows and everything, it’s crazy because people are getting nuttier and nuttier and they’re going to use these opportunities to attack people,” he said.

Co-host Robin Quivers added, “Every comedian had to be chilled by that attack on Chris Rock because they are in a live venue with people very close to them.”

Stern said, “When you’re doing your job and you’re in the zone, you’re hyper-focused on it. So being on stage is really weird cause you’re not — you can’t sit there and go ‘I hope no one from the fucking audience comes up.'”

“You can’t see!” Quivers added.

“Unlike the Academy Awards, Jamie Foxx came running out on stage and helped Dave Chappelle,” Stern said. “Now here’s the point I want to make about this and how fucked up Hollywood is. Some people in the audience at the Academy Awards still should be very ashamed of themselves. I hope they are.”

He continued, “This guy jumped up on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle. — As soon as that happened, did they let him go back to his seat and laugh and sit next to his wife and then give them an award? No! They took him back stage, they broke his arms and hands so bad.”

“They fucking beat the shit out of him. But! At the Academy Awards everyone came over and consoled Will Smith — because it was live television and Hollywood didn’t know what to do about Will Smith,” Stern said.

He continued, “Listen! You don’t treat Will Smith any different than they did the Chappelle attacker. The audience at the Oscars gave Will Smith a standing ovation after the attack, that’s the truth. It’s on film, it’s not fake news. They didn’t break Will’s hands, they shook them and it’s wrong and they all should be ashamed of themselves.”

