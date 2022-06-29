Howard Stern Reveals on Hot Mic That He’s Joining the Marvel Universe: ‘I’m F*cking Miserable About It’

Radio host Howard Stern may have dropped one of the biggest bombshells to rock the Marvel universe this year during a recent hot mic moment on his show.

During a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM the crew’s microphones were accidentally left open during a commercial break. You can hear Stern chatting with co-host Robin Quivers as commercials play loudly.

“They’re going over the schedule with me and it’s gonna suck,” Stern said.

“Are you working this summer?” Quivers asked.

“Well, I’m gonna do Doctor Doom. But believe me, I’m fucking miserable about it,” Stern replied.

When asked if he was excited about the new endeavor, Stern replied, “Yeah, I called Robert Downey … I was asking him acting techniques.”

The audio promptly cuts out after that and the commercials continued to play.

A rumored Doctor Doom adaptation has been swirling amongst Marvel fan forums for quite some time, but this is the first indication that pre-production has started on a project.

The character of Doctor Doom has previously appeared in the Fantastic Four films, but rumors of a solo film have circulated since 2017.

This would be a jump from Stern’s regular gig on the radio and, if true, would be his first feature film role aside from 1997’s Private Parts and a small cameo he made in the 2012 film Men in Black 3.

Correction: A previous version of this story failed to mention Stern’s starring role in the classic film Private Parts.

