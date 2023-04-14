Howard Stern Rips Mass Shooters For ‘Wanting to Take Everyone Else With Them’ In Frustrated Rant

Radio host Howard Stern reminisced about the time when angry people would commit suicide as opposed to committing mass murder, in the wake of the Kentucky bank shooting that left six people dead, including the shooter, and nine injured.

The deadly shooting occurred on Monday, when 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, who had recently been fired from the bank, targetted his former colleagues and live-streamed the brutal massacre on Instagram.

On the Wednesday edition of The Howard Stern Show, Stern addressed the shooting.

“Everybody now wants to commit suicide, but take everyone else with them. What is that? What’s going on?” Stern questioned.

“That’s anger. They’re really angry at, I don’t know what, and I don’t know how taking other people out with you, especially when it’s sort of random, you don’t even know these people,” co-host Robin Quivers replied. “It’s not like you’re getting back at somebody, you know? I understand somewhat if you actually thought that person did you wrong and you went and shot them. Not that it’s justified — but to go just, it doesn’t matter who you shoot.”

Stern noted that Sturgeon had suffered several concussions playing sports in high school. Sturgeon’s family has reported that they plan to have Sturgeon’s brain tested for CTE.

Stern later took a call from a woman only identified as Nancy from Kentucky.

“I’m from Kentucky. I work at the United States Post Office in Louisville,” Nancy said. “And actually one of the victims of that shooting was my nephew’s best — one of his good friends… It makes me so angry that somebody that wants to kill themselves goes in there and takes the lives of young people.”

“Never used to be like that,” Stern noted. “If you had somebody who had, had enough of life and, you know, and wanted to checkout, they just killed themselves.”

“And even if you were an angry guy who wanted to make a statement — people who committed suicide back in the day were way more in touch with their anger. I knew a guy who killed himself… He was angry with his, I guess his parents and his family and everything and the pressure. So he killed himself in front of them. But he didn’t kill them,” Stern said. “This is a whole new thing.”

As the conversation continued, Stern noted that people who would kill themselves in the “old day” had class.

“A lot of people who used to kill themselves in the old days — they had some class. They said ‘Look, I’m unhappy. That’s it. I’m gonna — I’m checking out. That’s it — goodbye cruel world.’ Nowadays, these people are like so fucked up. They decide to make a statement. Some of them wanna be famous, they want their names known,” Stern said.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com