Howard Stern Says Fox News Hosts ‘Secretly Hate’ Trump But Still Have to ‘Act Like They Like’ Him

Howard Stern joked about Fox News’ ongoing lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems and the hosts’ true feelings on former President Donald Trump.

The conversation took place on the Monday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“It’s interesting, on Fox News — when they announced the indictment of Trump, they were like, ‘oh, oh,'” Stern said, imitating a gasp.

“It’s weird. The reality of — Fox News because you see in this court case that’s going on now, Dominion case that the — all the hosts secretly hate Trump, but they still have to get on the air and act like they like Trump,” Stern said.

“Their feet are on both sides of the line,” co-host Robin Quivers chimed in.

Stern played the announcement from Fox News in which he said you could hear an audible gasp at the news of Trump’s indictment.

“And over on MSNBC this is what it sounded like. They had a group of people talking at one,” Stern said before playing pornographic sounds.

As the segment continued, Stern said, “No one at Fox News actually debates whether or not Trump broke the law.”

“I think they’ve all accepted that. It’s just a given that he broke the law, but it’s still a witch hunt,” Stern said, joking that the narrative of the charges being politically motivated are crazy.

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com