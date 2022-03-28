Howard Stern has compared actor Will Smith‘s explosive meltdown at Sunday’s Oscars to the behavior of former President Donald Trump.

In a commentary during his show Monday about Smith slapping Chris Rock across the face, Stern said, “He opened hand with a lot of force, smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself was ‘what the fuck is going on, is this a bit?’ because where is security? This is a live television event!”

“Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith, this is how Trump gets away with shit. Will Smith and Trump are the same guy. He decided he’s going to take matters into his own hands. At a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man. Calm your fucking ass down,” Stern said during his SiriusXM show.

Co-host Robin Quivers jumped in to say, “it shows where we are as human beings, you can’t even say something in a room without a war breaking out.”

Stern then expressed concern for Rock after taking the hit from Smith. “He was flustered, he was obviously- his head- he got fucked over.”

Listen above via SiriusXM.

