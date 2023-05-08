Howard Stern Trashes ‘Disgusting’ King Charles Coronation: ‘Repugnant’ Display While England is ‘Suffering Through Economic Problems’

Howard Stern had sharp words for the coronation of King Charles III after he was officially crowned on Saturday.

The conversation took place on the Monday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show — where Stern discussed the widely televised event with his co-host Robin Quivers.

“England’s gotta get a grip on themselves. I understand, maybe it brings in tourism, but Jesus H. Christ. First of all, Prince Charles is a p*ssy. That’s number one — And people are acting like — the whole ceremony they’re acting like that fucking guy went to war or something, and then beat up all the other people,” Stern said.

“Did something great besides being born,” Quivers added.

“Yeah. But you know, they’re like, ‘We swear our allegiance to you and you are a great warrior.’ I mean, the whole thing is fucking nuts,” Stern said.

As the crew divulged into analyzing the over-the-top outfits worn by the Royal family for the occasion, Stern refocused the discussion on the coronation’s toll on the British people.

“Well, anyway, it was disgusting. And I’ll tell you why it’s disgusting. I mean, it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to say this, but, you know, England’s having its own economic problems and they spent a fortune on that coronation. And it’s just repugnant to watch a country who’s suffering through economic problems…And then you see the pomp and circumstance,” Stern said.

“Now, I’m not naive. I understand that they’ve determined that having a monarchy sort of brings tourists in and it provides a flavor to the country and something for people to go see. It’s part of the tourism. I get all that. I’m not naive, but it just sends the wrong message,” Stern added.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com