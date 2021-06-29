Former President Donald Trump backed up Fox News host Tucker Carlson over his “totally believable” claim that the National Security Agency is spying on him and trying to destroy his show.

On Tuesday, Trump appeared on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, running through a multitude of his standard talking points and swiping at the media along the way. At one point, Trump was asked about Carlson’s claim that the NSA under the Biden administration has targeted him and is monitoring his communications.

Sexton and Trump seized on that moment to groan about how the former president has been “targeted by the deep state” in recent years. This led to Trump reflecting on how “all hell broke out” when he pushed those claims, though nothing was said about how Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz determined back in 2019 that the FBI’s probe of Trump’s campaign was not tainted by political bias.

After a brief digression, Trump was once again asked about Carlson’s claims, and he answered “I think it’s true. It’s totally believable.”

This quickly segued into more of Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was corrupt — the same “big lie” that fueled his supporters as they violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

The idea that the NSA is spying on Carlson would be a bombshell news story if it could be proven that the government is targeting critics in the media. The Fox host has yet to produce solid evidence of the alleged insidious surveillance being conducted on him. More interestingly though, neither Fox’s news division nor their opinion team have given any further coverage to the explosive allegations coming from their top-rated colleague.

While Trump is siding with Carlson’s claims, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has rebuked them by telling reporters that the NSA’s focus is on foreign threats.

Listen above, via The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.

