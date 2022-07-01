‘Jail Him Now!’ Jayapal Calls on Merrick Garland to Act on ‘Stunning’ New Jan. 6 Revelations

Rep. Pramila Jayapal told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that Attorney General Merrick Garland needs to “Jail [former President Donald Trump] now!” based on the latest revelations from the January 6 hearings.

On Thursday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Rep. Jayapal for her reaction to the testimony from Tuesday’s surprise hearing, and Jayapal said her message to Garland is “Jail him now!”:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: We know that Trump and Mark Meadows knew it could be bad on January 6 and that Trump knew they were armed and still tweeted out “Mike Pence let us down,” and sent them to the Capitol knowing the people were armed. What’s your reaction to this?

REP. JAYAPAL: Well, it was stunning. I mean, absolutely stunning in the detail that she gave, that she provided that tied together all the pieces that, frankly, we knew were tied together. And let’s remember that she, I mean, she was, what, 22 at the time that this happened? She’s 25 or 26 now. Let’s just remember that she had to do this because her superiors have refused to do any of this.

And so, you know, I think that what she laid out very, very clearly is that this was, Trump incited a mob. He wanted the mob to be armed. He said, Let’s get rid of those mags. These are my people. They’re not going to do me any harm. He wanted to be with them as they launched an insurrection against the United States Capitol. He said that he was willing to hang his, he thought the vice president deserved to be hanged. And he was implementing a coup attempt to overturn the election.

So as I tweeted yesterday, jail him now! This is an outrage. And I hope that the Department of Justice, that Merrick Garland, is going to act quickly, because I’ll tell you, you know, I understand that they have to build a case and they want to make sure they can win the case and all of that. But what would be a bigger travesty than launching a case and having it go to court and potentially losing is to not have a case at all, because once the truth has come out, you have to hold these people accountable.