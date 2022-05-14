Jayapal Pushes Hard for Trump to Be Prosecuted ‘Quickly’ ‘This Is A Five-Alarm Fire, A Ten-Alarm Fire!’

Rep. Pramila Jayapal told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that Attorney General Merrick Garland needs to “move more quickly” to punish former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Rep. Jayapal if she thinks Trump will ever face justice for the coup. Jayapal told him “There has to be,” and it has to be soon:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: It’s almost surreal to see January 6th, to learn more about the coup behind the scenes. And then that person is still the one who led it all is being celebrated by the right. And there’s no accountability. I don’t, we’re almost 500 days from January 6th. There’s no accountability for Donald Trump at all. Do you believe there ever will be accountability even for his role in January 6th or for what we saw as a coup? I mean, he plotted a coup.

REP. JAYAPAL: There has to be, Dean. There has to be. And I will tell you, I’m frustrated with how slowly the Department of Justice is moving on this. I know that the attorney general is a cautious man, but this is a five-alarm fire, a ten alarm fire. We had an attempted coup and all the information has come out. And I’m sure that there are things going on behind the scenes that I don’t know about.

But the country needs to see accountability. If we are to restore trust in government, if we are to restore trust that our democracy actually even exists and that people can be held accountable. I had a constituent come to a meeting I was doing the other day and she said, I don’t understand how I am vilified if I don’t pay my taxes, but Donald Trump can get away with a coup attempt on the United States election and nothing happens to him. And she said “And I don’t earn very much.”

So, I mean, this is I think this is a really interesting — well, it’s not, that’s a bad word that makes it sound intellectual. This is a true disaster. And the Department of Justice and Merrick Garland need to move more quickly, so to to really hold Donald Trump accountable for the damage he’s done to the country and for his coup attempt. And it needs to be done quickly so that it doesn’t run up against the next election. And then people see it as a political move, really very, very important.