‘Jesus, Enough with the Queen!’ Howard Stern Fumes Over ‘Annoying’ Media Coverage of Monarch’s Passing

Radio host Howard Stern fumed over what he deemed the excessive media coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On the Monday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the host let loose on the fact that news outlets have seemingly ditched the story of former President Donald Trump housing classified documents at his Florida home in favor of coverage of the queen’s death.

“It’s weird traditions and everything. And I’m like, Jesus, enough with the Queen! I mean, it’s America. We don’t have a queen. I get it. You know, Queen was a nice lady, I guess she was born, you know, my whole life, the queen has been the same queen and there’s a tradition there and she did her duty to her country. I get it. I get it. I get it. But we gotta get back to Trump and where those papers are that they found that Mar-A-Lago,” he said.

“You don’t like the distraction of the queen?” co-host Robin Quivers asked.

“No, it’s like annoying. It’s like, everyone wants to hear about Trump. Trump 24/7,” Stern said. “I mean, he, you know, it’s so weird. I knew Donald for so many years, not in touch with him now, obviously, but the only thing that I used to say about Donald — the guy just wants to be the focus of attention. He wants the whole world looking at him and the son of a gun — If he didn’t make that happen, it’s unbelievable. He got his wish.”

